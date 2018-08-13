Masked and armed raider robs Cahir Service Station

A masked man armed with a weapon robbed a substantial sum of cash from a service station in Cahir last Saturday night.

The robbery happened at the Top Oil Service Station on the Cashel Road in Cahir around 10.10pm on August 11.

The robber brought a male employee to a back office and demanded cash from the safe. He left the service station on foot with a sum of cash, which gardai described as “substantial”.

A Garda spokesman said no one was injured during the incident.

Gardai investigating the robbery are appealing to anyone who saw a suspicious looking male in the vicinity of the Top Oil service station or in any of the residential areas surrounding the service station between 9.45pm and 10.30pm last Saturday night to contact Cahir Gardai Station at (052) 7441222.