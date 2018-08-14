Clonmel motorist assaulted, pulled from his car and car stolen as gardai appeal for witnesses

Clonmel gardai have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to an incident in the town where a motorist was seriously assaulted and had his car stolen.

It occurred just off the by-pass on Monday afternoon at a busy intersection.

According to gardai, a red Peugeot pulled into the forecourt of Maher's Top Service Filling Station at the top of the Cashel Road at about 4.15pm. There was one occupant in the car.

Shortly after, another car, described as navy saloon-type car, entered the forecourt.

It had two occupants and the front seat passenger got out of the car, went over to the Peugeot, broke the car window, assaulted the driver, physically removed him from the car, got in himself and drove off in the direction of Bianconi Drive.

This is a busy retail area and gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They can be contacted at 052 6177640.