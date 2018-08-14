Thieves steal valuables from cars in Glen of Aherlow and Dundrum

Gardai have warned people walking in Co. Tipperary's beauty spots not to leave valuables in their vehicles following break-ins to four cars in the Glen of Aherlow and Dundrum last week.

Two cars parked in the walkers' car park in the Glen of Aherlow were broken into last Friday, August 10 between 2pm and 4pm. The thieves gained entry by smashing windows in both cars.

A handbag, cash and driving licence were stolen from one of the vehicles and a sports bag containing clothing was swiped from the other car.

Meanwhile, money was stolen from a car parked at the Marl Bog Car Park in Dundrum between 4pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday, August 8. The thief entered the car by smashing the rear window.

A small sum of cash was stolen from a second car parked at the Bishopswood Car Park in Dundrum between 4.30pm and 5.30pm the same day.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the three car parks on the days the thefts took place to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman urged people parking their cars to go walking in these amenity areas not to leave valuable property in their vehicles or at least not have property visible in the car.