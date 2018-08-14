Thieves steal registration plates from car parked in Co. Tipperary village

Thieves swiped the vehicle registration plates of a car parked in Kilross village last week.

The registration plates of the black Kia Ceed car were stolen between 10.30pm on Monday, August 6 and 12.30am on Tuesday, August 7.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw suspicious activity in Kilross village that night to contact the Station at (062) 51212.