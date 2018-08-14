Launch of Emma Lacey Trust in Clonmel revives Fleadh Cheoil spirit

The launch of the Emma Lacey Trust on the August Bank Holiday Monday brought back happy memories of the Fleadh Cheoil in Clonmel as Lonergans was thronged all day and night for the event.

Up to 180 musicians, singers and dancers kept the huge crowds entertained outside Lonergans and on two stages inside.

The Emma Lacey Trust was launched by the Mayor of Clonmel Cllr.Richie Molloy.

The event was hosted by May and all the hard working team at Lonergans combined with the members of the Emma Lacey Trust to make it a most memorable day for all who attended.

“The goodwill of the people of Clonmel and beyond was palpable throughout the day and night.Everybody involved in organising the event and the Lacey family greatly appreciate the powerful show of support for the cause and the avalanche of best wishes and generosity extended” said Paudie Everard, Chairman of the Emma Lacey Trust.

The Trust was set up to support the 23-year-old Clonmel woman's battle against debilitating spinal diseases.After six years of multiple spinal surgeries Emma now faces brain surgery and further spinal surgery.

Donations can be made to The Emma Lacey Trust at Clonmel Credit Union and at

https://www.gofundme. com/the-emma-lacey-trust

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/home/327656/fund-set-up-to-aid-brave-clonmel-woman-emma-lacey-battling-rare-brain-and-spinal-conditions.html

https://www.facebook.com/TheEmmaLaceyTrust/

The Moyle Rovers GAA club are also donating the proceeds of the sale of tickets this week for their Joker Draw on Sunday 19th August to The Emma Lacey Trust.An €8,000 jackpot is on offer.