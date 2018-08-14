"People Power" victory on three year Ardfinnan bridge campaign

The people of Ardfinnan have secured a significant victory in their bid to restore a two-way traffic system at the village bridge after a three year battle against Tipperary County Council who wanted to make an imposed hated one-way system permanent.

Bord Pleanala have ruled against the controversial one way traffic system in Ardfinnan favoured by Tipperary County Council despite massive opposition to the plan.

The decision has been hailed as a victory for "people power" after Bord Pleanala was inundated with objectors to the one way system which they have endured and opposed for the last three years.

180 objections, which included one from Ardfinnan Community Council, were lodged with Bord Pleanala to Tipperary County Council's plan to proceed with the one way system, in place now for almost three years, on a permanent basis.

The decision opens the way towards the restoration of a two way system on the bridge again once the damage caused to the bridge from flooding is repaired.

Tipperary County Council have an eight week period in which they can seek a judicial review of the Bord Pleannala decision.

Said TD Mattie McGrth - "This was a victory for the people who fought a long battle.

“Nobody in Tipperary County Council listened to the community. The one way system that the people of Ardfinnan have had to put up with was unsafe, it posed real dangers to children attending the national school and threatened the future of a long standing local business.

“Thank God An Board Pleanala has listened to the people and taken their concerns on board".

Deputy McGrath accused Tipperary County Council of acting in a "purely draconian manner by ignoring a whole community who were opposed to the one way system"

"Tipperary County Council rode roughshod over the people of Ardfinnan.

“People were completely overlooked. It was the Council way or the highway for three years ,but at last thankfully the law of the land has come down on the side of the people and come out in favour of the restoration of the two way system" said Deputy McGrath.

The decision was also welcomed by Mayor of Clonmel, Richie Molloy and local Ardfinnan councillor, Martin Lonergan.