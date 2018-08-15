First-ever Ladies Football Camp at Cahir was an outstanding success

The Club hosted their first Ladies Football Camp from last Tuesday 7th to Friday 10th August and a very enjoyable week was had by all involved.

Thanks to the girls who attended the Camp and thanks to the parents.

Thanks to Chairman Liam Shinnick, and Senior team coach Jim Halpin, U/12 and U/14 team management members Liam Halpin and Joanne Noonan, who organised all the activities for the week. Thanks to our sponsors who sponsored footballs for the girls.

Cahir Ladies Football Club ladies Ellen Farrell, Kate Hyland, Siobhan Reidy and Saoirse Harnett enjoyed the Summer Camp.

On Friday the last day of camp the girls enjoyed Pitza's and Chips and were then presented with a cert and a football. It was a great success.

Thanks to Senior players Aisling McCarthy, Emma Buckley, Aisling Moloney, Claire Hickey, Rosanna Kiely, Fiona McEniry, Abby Noonan, Meabh Casey, Kate Hyland Ami Halpin who did fantastic work last week, it is much appreciated. With the dedication of these players assisting with the young girls at camp the future of the club is very good.

Thanks also to David and James Halpin who did the shop and of course we would like to thank Principal Peter Creedon and his staff for the use of their facilities at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh.

Emily Cummins and Aoibheann Halpin had a great time at Cahir Ladies Football Club Summer Camp last week.

The U/11 and U/14 girls have reached Semi finals in their Summer Leagues which will be played next week we wish them the best of luck. The senior team continue with their Championship and they will be playing this weekend also. New members are always welcome.

The club extend condolences to Mairead Fanning on the death of her mother Mary O'Regan (RIP).