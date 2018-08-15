Roadworks in operation so expect delays today and for the next few days

Roadworks at The Green, Fethard will cause traffic disruption for ten days

Tipperary County Council have announced that Roadworks will commence on Tuesday August 14, on the R689 Killenaule Road - Barrack Street and The Green, Fethard, and will take approximately 10 days to complete.

These works will involve lane closures and there may also be local diversions of short duration. Significant delays can be expected.

Tipperary County Council wishes to apologise in advance for any inconvenience.