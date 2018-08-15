Arrest made in Clonmel assault investigation

Gardai in Clonmel this morning (Wednesday 15th) arrested a man in his late thirties as part of their investigation into an incident in a petrol station forecourt on Monday.

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/home/329538/clonmel-motorist-assaulted-pulled-from-his-car-and-car-stolen-as-gardai-appeal-for-witnesses.html

The man was arrested under the Criminal Justice Act and is currently being detailed in Cahir garda station.

The arrest was made following an assault on a motorist who also had his car stolen.The incident occurred on Monday at Maher's Top Service Filling station at the top of the Cashel Road shortly after 4pm.

"We would like to thank the public for their co-operation with our investigation into this incident" said Supt.William Leahy.