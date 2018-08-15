John McNamara takes over as Carrick on Suir Lions Club president

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club has a new president.

Outgoing President Ann Ellis handed over the chains of office to John McNamara at the Club's monthly meeting.

The Club thanks Ann Ellis for her outstanding achievements and contributions to the Club over the last 2 years.

Under Ann's leadership many new initiatives were set in motion, tremendous goals reached and Carrick Lions Club won the Lions Club of the Year award for the 4th time.

Lions Club members wish John the very best of luck as he leads the Club into its 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

Ann's last job as President was to present Certificates of Appreciation to the Men's Shed, Carrick-on-Suir Library and the Tudor Artisan Hub at the monthly meeting for the huge support they gave the Club and community over the last two years.