Clonmel and Waterford cricket teams get behind community support for Emma

On All- Ireland hurling weekend Clonmel will host a cricket contest between teams from Tipperary and Waterford to support a fundraising campaign set up to assist a twenty three year old woman who faces brain and spinal surgeries.

With both counties long gone from contention for the top hurling prize there will be an opportunity this weekend to see the top cricketers from both counties in action.

United Cricket Clonmel will take on Waterford City Tigers in the grounds of the Presentation Convent on Friday at 2pm in a fundraising cricket tournament to support The Emma Lacey Trust.

The Trust has been set up to help Clonmel woman Emma Lacey who has undergone five spinal surgeries in the last six years and was diagnosed with a serious brain condition earlier this year.

“The community has come out to support this cause and we wanted to be part of that” said Rene Abraham who is a member of one of the forty Indian families living in the Clonmel area.

The United Cricket Clonmel club is made up of members from the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi families living in the Clonmel area.

“”We have two teams with about twenty five members playing competitively” said Rene who is the manager of the Rathkeevan nursing home.

The club was formed in 2015 and last year they secured a home to play cricket.

“We were searching all over the place for a home but it is was

hard to find a place with all the possible locations taken up by soccer, GAA and rugby teams. We played games in Cherrymount but now we finally have a home at the Presentation” said Rene.

The club is in the process of being affiliated to Munster cricket and are hoping that people living in the locality will be interested in watching a match.

“It will be the shortest version of the shortest version of a cricket match” said Rene who said the action starts at 2pm and will go on to 6pm at the latest.

*A go fund campaign has been set up to support Emma Lacey https://www.gofundme. com/the-emma-lacey-trust

Donations can also be made at Clonmel Credit Union.

Moyle Rovers Joker Draw

The Moyle Rovers GAA club have kindly offered to donate the proceeds of all tickets sales this week for their Joker Draw on Sunday 19th August to the Emma Lacey Trust.An €8,000 jackpot is available.