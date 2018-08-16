Memorial evening for deceased babies and children

A Memorial Evening for babies and children who have passed away will be held on Saturday week, August 25 from 7pm at The Lacka, beside Cahir Community Hall.

All are welcome, including people from all towns and villages throughout Tipperary

The event will include the planting of a tree and the unveiling of a plaque in memory of all babies and children who are gone too soon.

Fell free to bring a ribbon or something to hang on the tree in memory of your child.

Tealights will also be lit around the tree for each child that you want to remember.

Refreshments will be provided afterwards in the community hall.