Clonmel will be in the picture at the South Tipp Arts Centre

The South Tipperary Arts Centre is hosting two events this month to celebrate the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG’s) 50th anniversary, as well as the strong connections that the art group have with the gallery and studio, where the adult group meets every Wednesday morning.

The first is a Pro-Loco painting competition on this Saturday, August 18th, to kickstart Heritage Week.

‘Picture This’ is a plein air event where the idea is to go outside and do a painting from a list of Clonmel locales that will be unveiled on the morning of the competition.

It’s open to everyone, free to enter and has categories for under 8s, under 12s, under 18s as well, of course, as adults. Call the Arts Centre on 052-6127877 for more information on how to register.

The resulting work will be exhibited in the gallery of South Tipperary Arts Centre on Nelson Street during Heritage Week and the public can vote on their favourite artwork.

The paintings will also be assessed by an independent panel and the final result will be a combination of public vote and recommendation. The winners will be announced at a reception on Saturday August 25th at 3pm.

The second is a portrait exhibition – ‘Faces That You Meet’ - where the work on show will be a mixture of painting, drawing and photography, with original work produced by STAG and other local artists, as well as work on loan from Tipperary County Museum.

A group of artists have already started by participating in a workshop given by Tony Robinson, one of the Wexford artists behind Ireland's outdoor painting festival, ‘Art in the Open’.

Local artist and STAG member, Mary B. Mackey, says “Tony is a wonderful, generous teacher. It was way out of my comfort zone, but I’m very happy with the result”.

The two exhibitions will run at the Arts Centre until mid-September.

For information on all these events, as well as to join the Friends of the Arts Centre group, go to www.southtippartscentre.ie