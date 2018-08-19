St. Mary's Choral Society in Clonmel has plans made for exciting season

After a phenomenal season of sold-out performances and scooping two major awards for their production of the hit musical Grease, St. Mary’s Choral Society are excited to be back in full swing and preparing for what looks like another exciting year ahead.

The committee are currently busy preparing for the society's 124th production - the magical pantomime Aladdin, which will be staged in The White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel over the course of two weekends in late November.

With a hilarious script and a production team including Diarmuid Vaughan, Kevin Fahey and Gillian Hewitt Fitzgerald, this will be a show not to be missed.

Application forms for children aged between seven and fifteen to join the Junior Chorus will be in next week’s issue of The Nationalist.

For insurance purposes, only 60 children will be permitted to join the Junior Chorus. These 60 will be divided into two groups of 30. These slots will be allocated on a first- come, first-served basis.

The show will run from Thursday, November 22nd to Saturday, November 24th and again from Thursday, November 29th to Saturday, December 1st. There will also be matinee performances on Saturday, November 24th and Saturday, December 1st.

The hit musical All Shook Up has been chosen as the main production of the upcoming season. The committee and members are excited about getting stuck into this all-singing, all-dancing, feelgood show.

With a score based on the music of the legendary Elvis Presley and a production team including Des Henn as Director, Laura Cotter as Musical Director, Barbara Meany as Choreographer and Mary Rose McNally as Chorus Mistress, this will be a show that will be remembered for years to come.

All Shook Up will be staged in The White Memorial Theatre from April 6th to April 13th next.

St. Mary’s Choral Society is eager to welcome new members to the society, for roles on stage in either of the upcoming shows or to join the backstage crew. This is an experience which promises to be a memorable one.

Anyone thinking of joining the society can message the team on Facebook or come along to rehearsals.

Rehearsal schedules will be posted on the society Facebook page in early September.