Family and friends meant the world to Clonmel man Aidan Keeley

There was widespread sadness at the death on June 16 of Aidan Keeley from Toberaheena, Clonmel.

Aidan, who was almost 64, died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a four-year battle with illness.

Son of the late Bessie and George Keeley, he grew up in Abbey Road, Clonmel, and attended St. Mary's CBS and the High School.

After leaving school he worked in the prison service in Limerick, a career that spanned 30 years until his retirement 15 years ago.

Aidan was married to Marie Keane from Cashel and they lived in Shannon town in County Clare with their three children - Mags, David and Aidan junior.

Tragically, Marie died in 1998. Two years later Aidan married Mairead Mulhare, who worked alongside him in the prison service, and in 2003 they retired and returned to Clonmel.

Aidan was actively involved in the community and he was always available to offer a helping hand to local charitable organisations.

These included FHIST (Funded Housing in South Tipperary) and the depression support group Aware.

He also helped with the Rotary Club's Remembrance Tree at Christmas, which raises funds for Hospice; and another of the club's fundraisers, Celebrity Chef at the Cluain Training and Enterprise Centre in Nelson Street.

Family was very important to Aidan. As well as his immediate family he was close to his five grandchildren, whom he adored; his five brothers, two sisters and his other relations.

He also keep in constant touch with his friends, many of whom he knew since his youth.

Aidan became ill on his 60th birthday, but always had a very positive outlook on life. He never complained and kept going to the very end.

His family say he was a wonderful and amazing man and a great friend, and a person who was extremely kind and generous.

They are very grateful to everyone who helped them during Aidan's final days and who comforted and supported them at the funeral, as well as funeral directors Fennessys for their professionalism.

The large attendance at the funeral ceremonies reflected the esteem in which he and his family are held in the community.

Aidan's father George was a sergeant in the military police and his cap, and Aidan's cap from his career in the prison service, were presented by Seamus Mulhare at the offertory of gifts during the Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church in Irishtown.

Seamus, who is Aidan's nephew-in-law, is also a prison officer and, wearing his full uniform, he led the cortege from St. Mary's to Aidan's final resting place at St. Patrick's cemetery.

As well as his wife Mairead and children Mags, David and Aidan, he is also survived by brothers Billy, Michael, Ger, Noel and Brendan; sisters Patrica and Anne; daughter-in-law Deirdre; son-in-law Michael; grandchildren Aaron, Ava, Jamie, Leisha and Eoin; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

May he rest in peace.