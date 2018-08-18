Clonmel Busking Festival was the biggest and most successful yet

Last weekend's Clonmel Busking Festival was regarded as the biggest and most successful to date.

The launch night at Hotel Minella kickstarted the weekend with music, dance, a launch of a graphic novel on Charles Bianconi, comedy and even a presentation of Oscars to the service users of Rehab Care, who produced a spectacular short film on the life of Charles Bianconi.

The Kids Street Carnival attracted over 2,000 people to Mitchel Street where they enjoyed music from One Horse Pony and Two Time Polka. Children enjoyed free candyfloss and popcorn while they were entertained by puppet shows, clowns and a host of free games.

Above - Emma and Cara Russell at the Family Fun Day at the Denis Burke Park during the Busking Festival

On Saturday the streets of Clonmel were filled with buskers from as far away as Down, Kerry, Cork and Dublin.

Yet it was a local band called Switches Be Tripping from Ballinamult, Co. Waterford who scooped first prize in the Bulmers Busking Competition. They kindly donated the first prize of €500 to the festival's charity of choice, Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Rua Tuohy was the winner of the juvenile section.

On Sunday the Family Fun Day attracted just short of 7000 people through the gates of Denis Burke Park. The rain held off and a great day was enjoyed by all.

Above - Jacinta and Kayden O'Brien enjoyed the Family Fun Day during the Clonmel Busking Festival

Liam Condon gets a special mention for organising all the live music that was heard in the pubs throughout the weekend.

The positive feedback from the public on the quality and atmosphere of the music was a source of great satisfaction to the hardworking voluntary committee of Clonmel Busking Festival.

Below - Local band The Waheys were a big hit during last weekend's Clonmel Busking Festival.