Lecture on Knockroe Passage Tomb as part of local heritage weekend

A leading archaeological expert on the Knockroe Passage Tomb near Ahenny will give a lecture at the site of the ancient monument as part of the annual Tullahought Heritage Weekend that starts this Friday night.

The lecture by UCD Associate Professor of Archaeology Muiris O'Sullivan is one of a series of interesting historial talks organised for this year's festival.

Kilkenny Co. Council Chairman Cllr Eamon Aylward will officially open the Heritage Weekend and its art exhibition at Tullahought Community Centre at 8pm on Friday.

The opening ceremony will be followed by Dr Senan Cooke's lecture on the theme "The Enterprising Community". Dr Cooke of Dunhill Enterprise Ltd., was a member of the 1972 Kilkenny hurling team and is a DCU Lecturer.

A session of traditional music, song and storytelling will end the opening night of the Heritage Weekend on a high note.

The Festival highlight on Saturday will be Michael Power's folklore lecture on "The Burning of Bridget Cleary in Ballyvadlea, Drangan in 1895. It starts at the Community Centre at 8.30pm and will be followed by a music session in Power's Pub.