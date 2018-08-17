Clonmel Eishtec staff raise over €1,000 for suicide support group C-Saw

Eishtec staff members from our Clonmel office organised an extremely successful charity barbecue in aid of CSAW Clonmel.

Once again this year, Eishtec was overwhelmed with the generosity of staff members from Clonmel who came out to support the annual charity barbecue.

The Eishtec Clonmel Charity Barbecue was held on Friday, 27 July. There was plenty of music and entertainment for the barbecue as staff members enjoyed their food in the overcast weather conditions.

TheEishtec office in Clonmel received fantastic support from local businesses in the area. Tesco Clonmel donated burger and hot dog buns, South East Vending supplied the soft drinks, Curran’s and Brady’s provided the meat, Iverk Produce supplied the salad, and Linda Hunt provided the sauces.

There were also prizes donated by 3D Aesthetic, Hemera Hair, Iverk Produce, Quimby’s Café, the Park Hotel, Raheen House and TSB. The quality of the prizes on offer helped to make the barbecue the phenomenal event that it was.

Eishtec Clonmel raised €1,030 from thebarbecue and raffle which was donated to C-SAW Clonmel. The money raised for the Clonmel barbecue is even more impressive given the office has a workforce of 300 people.

The proceeds were donated to CSAW on Tuesday, 14 August at their office in Clonmel. CSAW Clonmel were very appreciative of the contributions made by Eishtec staff members for their well deserving charity.

Deirdre Phelan, Head of Service Operations for Eishtec said – “Now that the Eishtec Clonmel Charity Barbecue has been completed, I would like to congratulate all the volunteers that helped to make the barbecue a fantastic success! I would also like to give a special thank you to all staff members that donated to CSAW Clonmel through buying a burger or hot dog at this event. The amount of money raised for CSAW Clonmel is a testament to the generosity of Eishtec staff members”.

Eishtec would like to thank all the local business that donated food, equipment and raffle prizes. This event would not have been as successful in raising funds for CSAW Clonmel without their support. We look forward to announcing more charitable fundraising events in the coming months.