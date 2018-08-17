Clonmel and Waterford cricket teams do battle to support Emma



Cricket teams from Clonmel and Waterford went into battle today to support a twenty three year old Clonmel woman who faces brain and spinal surgeries.

The home team, United Cricket Clonmel emerged victorious after a four hour contest at their Presentation Convent home ground seeing off the challenge of the Waterford City Tigers.

The buoyant members of United Cricket Clonmel then visited Emma Lacey and presented her with a team jersey and made her an honorary member of the United Cricket Clonmel club.Team captains(above) were presented with Emma Lacey Trust t-shirts.

"It was a very special occasion today,we all enjoyed watching the cricket, meeting the players, seeing their passion for their sport and learning about their culture" said Paudie Everard,Chairman of the Emma Lacey Trust.

Renny Abraham of the United Cricket Clonmel said they were inspired by the community response to the fundraising campaign and wanted to be part of it.

"We are delighted to have Emma as an honorary member.It was a very enjoyable day for everyone" said Renny who made a generous donation to The Emma Lacey Trust on behalf of both teams.

The United Cricket Clonmel Club is made up of members of the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi families living in the Clonmel area and was formed in 2015.

The Emma Lacey Trust has been set up to help Emma Lacey who has undergone five spinal surgeries in the last six years and next Friday faces brain surgery to be followed by further spinal surgery.

Donations can be made to The Emma Lacey Trust at

https://www.gofundme.com/the-emma-lacey-trust

To learn more about The Emma Lacey Trust please visit

https://www.facebook.com/TheEmmaLaceyTrust/