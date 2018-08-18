Tipperary musicians will be first to greet Pope Francis on his arrival at Dublin Airport

When Pope Francis arrives on his historic visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families, he will be greeted by musicians from the Bru Bru heritage centre in Cashel on the tarmac of Dublin airport.

Comhaltas Ceoiltoiri Eireann are playing an integral role throughout the Papal visit and the honour of being part of the warm welcome extended to Pope Francis at Dublin airport on Saturday 25th August has been awarded to the Bru Boru musicians.

Eight Bru Boru musicians, who finish their season of summer shows this Thursday night in Cashel, will be among nineteen Comhaltas musicians to provide the welcome at Dublin airport.

"It will be an historic moment, it is an honour for the musicians to be asked to be part of the welcome for Pope Francis" said Comhaltas Director General Labhras O Murchu.

The welcome party of musicians will only be the beginning of the Comhaltas involvement during the visit of Pope Francis.

"We feel privileged and honoured to be involved in so many events. Family is very much the ethos of Comhaltas. We are going to be presenting Irish traditional arts to the world.

“The Fleadh Cheol is on at the weekend in Drogheda and on Tuesday Comhaltas will begin their role in the World Meeting of Families" said Mr O Murchu.

"The Fleadh, Faith and Family will all be linked in a very busy week for Comhaltas. It is one of the biggest challenges Comhaltas has ever faced. We are very proud of what we have to show the world and humbled to be given such a stage" he said.

Comhaltas will create a virtual Fleadh Cheoil on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of the World Meeting of Families.

It will involve twelve different groups from all provinces and will be performed in an enclosure in the RDS and there will be pop up recitals within the main campus .

A Comhaltas folk orchestra will also be performing and will be playing on the Sunday in Phoenix Park when the relics of Saint Therese will be arriving and will play four especially prepared pieces as the Pope arrives. A number of the Bru Boru musicians will be among the orchestra.

"It will be a very special moment for all involved" said Labhras.

On the Friday at 6pm, Bru Boru will play in the main concert hall at the RDS for the World Meeting of Families.

On Friday morning in the RDS, thirty Comhaltas musicians will be staging a performance entitled Ceole Le Cheile (Music Together) that will show the relationship betweem music and family over the generations.

"From baptisms to funerals, weddings to anniversaries, traditional music, singing and dancing have always drawn people together, uniting the generations, bridging the distance between home and overseas, between past and present, between the head and the heart.

‘Ceol Le Chéile’ will explore how the tradition of music and song have marked time to life’s milestones and mysteries, both joyful and sorrowful, for countless generations, a never ending rhythm that still beats at the heart of Irish family life today." said the Comhaltas Director General.