Co. Tipperary teenager in “critical” condition in hospital following car accident 

A 19 year-old youth suffered serious head injuries in a single vehicle car crash in the Galbally area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Co. Tipperary teenager was a back seat passenger in the car that struck a ditch at Moor Abbey, Galbally around 4am on August 18.

The car was travelling in the direction of Galbally when the accident occurred. There were three other occupants of the vehicle.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the youth is currently being treated for his injuries at Cork University Hospital and his condition is critical.

He was initially taken by ambulance from the accident scene to Limerick University Hospital but was later transferred to CUH.

The Garda spokesman said other occupants of the car also suffered injuries but they weren't serious.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this traffic accident to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.