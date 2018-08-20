Gardai seek public’s help in tracing jeep stolen from Mullinahone yard

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a black Toyota Land Cruiser jeep from an agricultural contractor's yard near Mullinahone.

The keys of the vehicle were swiped from a shed at Mullinoly, Mullinahone and the jeep parked on the same property was stolen sometime between 12noon and 2pm last Thursday, August 16.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the jeep's registration number is: 14 L 1112.

She said gardai have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the Mullinahone area as part of their investigation into the theft.

The spokesperson appealed to anybody who saw the Land Cruiser in the past few day or saw suspicious activity in the Mullinoly townland last Thursday to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.