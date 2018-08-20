Cars, house and service station damaged in Carrick-on-Suir vandalism spree

Three cars, a house and service station in Carrick-on-Suir were vandalised over two nights last week, according to gardai.

The front window of a house at Glenview in Carrick-on-Suir was smashed at 3.30am last Friday, August 17. A man with a hurley was seen running from the scene.

A rock was thrown through a window in the front door of the Primo Service Station at John Street around 5.50am the same day.

The other vandalism incidents occurred in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) August 19.

The passenger window of a car parked at New Street Car Park was smashed and the car next to it was also damaged. The passenger door of a third car parked in the St Nicholas Park residential area was also vandalised.

Gardai have appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (052) 640024 or Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.