Carrick-on-Suir to stage Heritage Craft Day for Newfoundland visitors and public tomorrow 

The traditional crafts and industries of Carrick-on-Suir will be showcased at a Heritage Craft Day at Ormond Castle, the Tudor Artisan Hub, the Camphill Community at Castle Street as well Brewery Lane and Strand Theatres tomorrow (Wednesday, August 22).

The event is being organised for the visit to the town of 60 tourists from Newfoundland by the Suir Valley Committee of the Ireland-Newfoundland Connections Festival.

Pictured at the launch of the Heritage Crafts Day at Ormond Castle were: Cllr Louise McLoughlin, Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Suir Valley Committee of Ireland-Newfoundland Connections Festival members Tom Nealon, Wattie Dunphy and John Roche and Aine Taylor of Camphill, Carrick-on-Suir.

The Crafts Day exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. They will take place 10.30am - 12.30pm & 2pm-4pm.