Two people remanded in custody following Clonmel incident

Two people have appeared in court in relation to an incident at Heywood Road, Clonmel last Sunday, August 19.

Addey Ahearne from Heywood Road, Clonmel, was charged with criminal damage and possession of a weapon at Heywood Road on August 19.

When she was brought before Clonmel District Court, Gardaí objected to bail and she was remanded in custody to appear at court in Clonmel next Tuesday.

Danny Wyatt from Oaklands Drive, Clonmel, was charged with obstructing Gardaí at the scene of the same incident at Heywood Road on August 19.

When he was brought before the court, Gardaí objected to bail and he was also remanded in custody to appear at court in Clonmel next Tuesday.