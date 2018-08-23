Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society to host information night on upcoming shows

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society will host a launch and information night for its autumn pantomime "Sleeping Beauty" and 2019 spring show "Chicago" at the Strand Theatre on Friday, August 31 at 7.30pm.

Information on audition dates, audition material, production team announcement and the dates of pantomime will be announced at the event.

"We will also be having a read through of the pantomime script for anyone interested in staying back after the launch," said Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power.

He said names of people interested in taking part in next year's spring show, "Chicago" will also be taken at the launch event. Information about the show will also be provided.

"We look forward to seeing everyone on the night. Old and new members are always welcome," Mr Deehy-Power added.