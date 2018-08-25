Unwanted bicycles donated in Clonmel improve the lives of people in Africa

Above - Tadg Browne, Gerry Flynn, Brendan O'Keeffe; Joe O'Sullivan, Clonmel Rotary president; Larry O'Keeffe, Pierce Purcell, Ben O'Keeffe (child at front), Brendan Nyhan and Tom Duggan at the loading of more than 80 bikes donated by the public for transportation to The Gambia in West Africa.

Six Rotary members from Clonmel helped load more than 80 bicycles on a truck, kindly supplied by Larry O’Keeffe of Larry O’Keeffe furniture, for delivery to Loughan House in Cavan for repair, prior to their final destination in The Gambia.

This is the fourth occasion on which Clonmel Rotary Club have organised such a bike collection.

The unwanted bicycles donated from the local community are gathered and sent for repair before being dispatched to an African charity.

The charity distributes them to deserving individuals who have no mode of transport for getting to work or education in their community.

Rotary Club president Joe O’Sullivan, who has spearheaded the project over the years, has highlighted the benefits of the project.

“Each party involved benefits from their participation.

“The unwanted bikes free up space for their former owners, the members of the open facility in Loughan House put their bike-repairing skills to good use, and the recipients in the African state that receives them have a much-needed, improved mode of transport”.

He said that the local Rotary club are happy to facilitate such a project and to provide funds to ensure they are shipped to their final destination.

He singled out local businessman Larry O’Keeffe for special praise, because without his support the bikes could not be transported to Cavan for refurbishment.

This year, the Rotary club is celebrating 50 years since it was founded in Clonmel.

A number of additional events and fundraising ventures are planned for the year, which will announced over the coming months.