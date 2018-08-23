Man arrested in connection with cannabis seizure in Carrick-on-Suir

A man aged in his 20s was arrested last night (Wednesday) in connection with the seizure of €1,300 worth of cannabis herb in Carrick-on-Suir.

The illegal drug was found by Division Drugs Unit and detective gardai who executed a search warrant on an apartment in the town at 10pm.

The Carrick-on-Suir man arrested arising from the drugs seizure has since been released from Garda custody and file is being prepared on the case for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to a Clonmel Garda Station spokesman.