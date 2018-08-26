Links with the Gardaí strengthened over a cup of tea in Clonmel

The second Afternoon Tea with the Gardai event was held at Hotel Minella in Clonmel.

Approximately 150 people from areas in the Clonmel Garda District including Carrick-on-Suir, Mullinahone, Fethard, Kilsheelan and Clonmel attended, when they heard presentations from the Garda Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Tom O'Dwyer and Assistant Fire Officer John Hoctor.

The attendance was treated to light refreshments, followed by music played by Inspector Eddie Golden.

Arising from the event, Gardai will be carrying out in excess of 40 home visits to people who were present.

Above - At Afternoon Tea with the Gardaí at Hotel Minella, Clonmel were Dawn Doolan, Eileen Brunnock, Joan Lyttleton, Supt. William Leahy, Lecia Hackett, Mary McLean and Biddy English.

Events like this in Clonmel are increasing the interaction that people have with their local Gardai in the Clonmel District.

The Gardai are grateful to all agencies who assisted with this event.