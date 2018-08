Gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing a motorist who drove off after their vehicle struck two parked cars in Clonmel.

The hit-and-run incident happened at Thomas Street in Clonmel bewteen 6.50pm and 7.20pm on Monday, August 20.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.