Cashel cyclists raise funds for MS on a cycle the length of Ireland

While most of us were looking forward to a long, lazy June Bank Holiday weekend 2018, four cycling enthusiasts from Cashel were preparing to set an endurance test for themselves by cycling from Malin Head on the Inisowen peninsula in Co. Donegal to Waterford city, all in aid of the South Tipperary Branch of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.

The four, Margaret Bonnar, Catherine Fitzell, Liam McInerney and Ger Slattery members of Rock Pedallers Cycling Club, Cashel were part of a team of twelve cyclists who left Waterford on Friday 1st June last to complete a journey which most of us would have difficulty contemplating not to mention undertaking.

This fundraising venture was organised by John Brennan of the Uluru Bar and Restaurant, Dunmore Rd. Waterford.

Pictured above at the handover of the cheque - Catherine Fitzell, Ger Slattery, Michaela Kiely (MS Branch PRO), Liam McInerney, Lorraine Fahey (Branch Secretary), Willie Perry (Branch Chairperson) Majella Bradshaw (Branch Volunteer) Margaret Bonnar, John Brennan Uluru.

The twelve, having been ferried by minibus to Malin Hd. on the Friday, immediately undertook the first stage to Derry [55klms] where they overnighted.

Next day they completed the 118klms journey from Derry to Clones, which according to the cyclists, was the most arduous, the group having been forced to travel more minor roads because of traffic.

The next stage on Sunday 3rd was from Clones to Tullamore, a journey of some 135klms. On late Monday afternoon having completed the last leg of 148klms they arrived back at the Uluru in Waterford to a resounding reception.

For their efforts, the Cashel cyclists raised the sizeable sum of €5,480 which they were delighted to hand over to the South Tipperary Branch of MS Ireland recently at a presentation evening Cashel.

The group would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who very kindly sponsored them and supported them in this fundraiser.

They would also like to thank TJ Ryan proprietor of TJ Ryan’s Bar for providing finger food and refreshments on the night of the presentation and also to Brendan Bonnar, who took the photographs.

The aim of the Tipperary South Voluntary Branch of the MS Society is to give support to people with MS, their families, carers and friends. The Branch extends a warm welcome to everyone, providing information about appropriate available services, symptom management seminars, talks, financial support and social events.

There are around 9000 people and their family members living with Multiple Sclerosis across Ireland with well over 100 in the South Tipperary area alone. Although MS is a progressive neurological condition that can affect a person’s health, lifestyle and relationships, many people with MS find ways to manage and cope. The South Tipperary Branch meets once every month and if you would like to help or find out more about its activities you can contact Lorraine Fahey, Branch Secretary on 086/3181220