Clonmel Dance Centre is celebrating its 30th anniversary

In 1988 Alison Cronin established Clonmel Dance Centre.

During the last 30 years the school has offered children of all ages in Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir an excellent training in Ballet, Jazz and Tap dancing.

Alison, who is a fully qualified dance teacher with the I.S.T.D and I.D.T.A, two internationally-recognised teaching organisations, believes the happy and positive atmosphere at Clonmel Dance Centre enables every pupil to reach their full potential and be the very best they can.

Pupils are encouraged to take annual Ballet Examinations with the I.S.T.D and since the first examination session in 1989 the centre has had a 100% success rate, receiving wonderful feedback from many examiners regarding the high standard of work shown by pupils.

The centre also provides training in Jazz and Tap dancing. These classes introduce pupils to many different styles of Jazz such as Commercial, Lyrical and Musical Theatre Jazz. This class is combined with tap dance, which helps to develop musicality and rhythm.

Above - Senior pupils who took part in the annual Clonmel Dance Centre show

The centre places a strong emphasis on performance and creativity within classes. Throughout the years pupils have performed at many local and charity events, such as Strictly Come Dancing fundraisers, Clonmel’s Christmas Parade, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and various fashion shows.

For the past 5 years pupils from the centre have qualified for prestigious I.S.T.D Ballet Awards, held annually in London. Each year the centre has had students in the final of these awards and in 2018 one pupil, Amy Hickey, placed first in her category at the Senior Ballet Awards.

This year the centre held its 30th production of ‘A Gala Evening of Dance’, its annual summer show. This show gives all pupils the opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned and enjoy the wonderful experience of performing on stage.

Clonmel Dance Centre is now taking enrolments for September. For all enquiries contact Alison on 086-8300693.