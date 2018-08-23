Send us your photos of the Pope's visit to Ireland

Unless you’ve been hiding under a stone, you will know that Pope Francis is visiting Ireland this weekend as part of the World Meeting of Families 2018. People from Tipperary are expected to be among the hundreds of thousands who travel to see the Pope in person during his short visit here.

Will you be there? Then share the atmosphere from this once in a generation experience by sending your photos from the journey up, the day itself or even a snap of the man himself if you manage it on the day! We will publish a selection of your photos on www.nationalist.ie and in next week’s Nationalist.

Email your photos to mheverin@nationalist.ie or share them with us via Facebook or Twitter.

What is the Pope’s itinerary?

Pope Francis will be in Ireland for just 36 hours in total but he has a packed schedule during his time here. He will arrive in Dublin Airport on Saturday, August 25, and will go first to Áras an Uachtaráin where he will meet with President Michael D Higgins at 11.30am.

The Pope will then travel to Dublin Castle where he will deliver a speech.

That afternoon he will visit St Mary’s Cathedral before going on a private visit to Day Centre for Homeless Families of the Capuchin Fathers.

On Saturday evening, he will attend the World Meeting of the Families event in Croke Park.

On Sunday morning he will visit Knock Shrine in the morning to say the Angelus on the square in front of the famous shrine. Afterwards he will travel back to Dublin and will arrive at the Phoenix Park for Holy Mass at 3pm.