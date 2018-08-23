Clonmel baker thrilled that 'local treasure' Barm Brack on Top 500 Ultimate Eatlist

Tipperary businesswoman Nuala Hickey has expressed her delight than Irish Barm Brack has been voted into Lonely Planet Top 500 "Ultimate Eatlist”.

Nuala, owner of the famous Hickeys bakery in Clonmel commented - "This is very exciting news for Hickeys as Clonmel has become synonymous with Barm Brack over the years and we like to think of it as a local food treasure!"

The Lonely Planet has released a new book, The Ultimate Eatlist, which details the top 500 gastronomic experiences in the world and Irish barmbrack has been included along with the iconic Irish Stew and Black & White Pudding.

Chefs, food writers and Lonely Planet authors nominated their best culinary experiences to compile the list. Each addition describes the experience, the culture behind it, and what makes the meal so distinct.

The nominated dishes were then evaluated by the travel company’s food editors, Australian celebrity chef Adam Liaw and food blogger Leyla Kazim. Contributors to the guide include top chefs José Andrés, Elena Arzak, Eric Ripert, Andrew Zimmern, and Monica Galetti among others.