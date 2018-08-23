Plaque to be unveiled to Ted Lenehan's memory in Cahir on Sunday next

On this coming Sunday, 26th August a plaque to the memory of Ted Lenehan will be unveilved at 12.45pm down near the boat slip on the Mall, Cahir.

The Cahir Tidy Town Group will be supported by Cahir Canoe Club, Cahir Rowing Club and Cahir River Rescue.

Also present will be members Meet& Train and Cahir Men’s Shed who Ted Lenehan supported by stewarding with his dog Pongo.

An invitation is extended to the public to come along to see the unveiling of the Ted Lenehan Memorial Plaque and to pay tribute to a great man who did a world of voluntary work in and around Cahir over many years.