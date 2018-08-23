They're all over the place in Fethard with house numbers!

The next meeting of St. Patrick’s Place Reunion steering committee will take place on next Tuesday, August 28, at 8.30pm in the Tirry Community Centre, Barrack Street.

Anyone interested in helping with the event is invited to come along. Photographs stories and any memories would be more than welcome.

CONFUSING HOUSE NUMBERS

At the moment a list of occupants that lived in all the houses is being compiled and we would appreciate your help with any information of anyone who lived in St. Patrick’s Place, particularly from the earlier years after 1941, when the first 28 houses were built.

At present there’s a total of 74 houses in St. Patrick’s Place, built at four different stages with the first 28 built in 1941. In 1952 a further ten houses were built; in 1966 20 houses were added; and the last 16 houses were built in 1970.

In 1970, the houses were re-numbered in an anti-clockwise direction, which resulted in the original houses from No 19 to No 28 being changed to No 65 to No 74.

The original houses No 1 to No 18 retained their original numbers. This created a little confusion with postal services for a short while and unfortunately will again when we receive information referring to those living in houses No 19 to No 28, for the St. Patrick’s Place Reunion.

We hope the attached photograph will help explain the houses affected.

Don’t forget our next meeting of ‘St. Patrick’s Place Reunion 2018’ will take place on Tuesday, August 28, at 8.30pm in the Tirry Community Centre. All welcome. Information, photographs or questions can be emailed to reunion@fethard.com