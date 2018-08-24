Limerick's All-Ireland victory is dream come true for Clonmel-based publican Gerry Chawke

One of the best-known Limerick people living in Tipperary is a very happy man this week.

"It was the best weekend of my life", Gerry Chawke said after Limerick swept away almost half a century of heartache by beating Galway in Sunday's final to win the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since 1973.

"I never thought I would see the day, we've had so many disappointments since '73", said the larger than life owner of the famous Clonmel sports bar.

"Forty five years was a long time waiting for an All-Ireland title. I've had the Liam McCarthy Cup in the bar several times when other counties won it.

“Now, after Limerick's victory, I hope it will make a return visit before I retire", he says.

The Adare native was joined by twelve of his family, including his wife Anne - "another great Limerick woman" - to watch the historic victory unfold in Croke Park on Sunday.

"I knew after about seven or eight minutes that the team was really up for it. The way they started, I knew there was something different about this Limerick team.

"It was a hard, physical game but they stood up to Galway's challenge”.

However he said that the nerve-wracking eight minutes of additional time, which continued into a ninth minute, "nearly took the good out of it, because I was hardly able to talk.

"I was shattered for about two hours afterwards but it was worth it. They were great".

Limerick were cruising to victory when they were almost derailed by Galway's late surge. However, the Shannonsiders held on for a victory that they thoroughly deserved.

He thanked his brother, Dublin-based publican Charlie Chawke, for giving him what he described as the greatest weekend of his life.

"I knew it was going to be our day when we met JP McManus and his wife Noreen when we went through the turnstiles", he said.

He was also delighted to meet some of his other old friends, including Tom Moran of Moran's Red Cow Hotel, at the match.

"We'll never forget the '73 team, but it's great that we can now talk about the 2018 team", he said.

He recalled lifting Tom Ryan - who grew up near him – shoulder-high off the field after Limerick's defeat of Kilkenny in the final 45 years ago.

Gerry and Anne returned to their bar in Upper Gladstone Street, which he has owned for the best part of fifty years, on Monday night.

There, the bar's famous bell was rung out loud and there was music, as the celebrations continued with their customers and friends, who gave them a great welcome home.

"Long live the GAA and long live Limerick hurling", said Gerry.