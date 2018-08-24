Over 100 people view progress of Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club’s new playing grounds project

The Swan GAA Club opened the gates of its Ballyrichard Road playing grounds site last Friday to show more than 100 people the project's progress has made in the past few months.

The visitors were given a tour of the site and all were impressed with the work done to date.

The Club will run its 12 Days of Christmas Draw again in December to raise funds for the new playing grounds.

Tickets costing €50 will go on sale in the coming weeks. A total of €18,000 will be given away in prize money during the draw.