New fire station for Cashel gets the go-ahead

Approval from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has been granted to Tipperary County Council for the construction of a new Fire Station at Waller's Lot in Cashel.

Tipperary County Council are pleased to announce that design consultants have now been appointed to carry out full design and construction supervision services for this project.

The lead consultants are EML Architects Ltd., Limerick. It is envisaged that preliminary design work will be carried out in the coming months with a view to producing full planning documentation before the end of 2018.

At the signing of design consultant contract - Eddie Ryan, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer; Karl Cashen, Director of Services; and Michael Landers, EML Architects.

On completion of the planning process, it is hoped that tendering for the construction of the new Fire Station will be completed in 2019 with a view to commencing construction on site in early 2020.