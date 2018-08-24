Digital Atlas of Historic Fethard launches tonight, Friday August 23

The Fethard Historical Society will marry history with modern technology when it launches its Digital Atlas of Historic Fethard next Friday, August 24, in the Abymill Theatre.

The Society’s celebration of national Heritage Week 2018 and the European Year of Cultural Heritage comprises the following events on Friday, August 24:

Exploring Fethard’s Past from 2pm to 5pm

A seminar on the history of this important medieval walled town in the Abymill Theatre, Fethard featuring a most eminent panel of speakers. Dr. David Butler’s talk on The Butler Influences in and around Fethard will be followed by Marie Taylor (Irish Historic Towns Atlas/UCC), talk on ‘Continuity and Change in the parish of Fethard 1185-1665’.

Well-known local archaeologist Barry O’Reilly (National Inventory of Architectural Heritage) will present ‘Forward with Fethard’, developing the historical picture.

Sarah Gearty (Irish Historic Towns Atlas Project, Royal Irish Academy) will outline the background to the Irish Historic Town Atlas of Fethard and the information it contains, while Rachel Murphy (Irish Historic Towns Atlas/UCC), will explain exactly how the new Digital Atlas of Fethard came into being and how it can be used. There will be two breaks during the seminar and refreshments will be served.

Guided Walking Tour of Fethard at 5pm

A Guided Walking Tour of Fethard with Mary Hanrahan, Chairperson, Fethard Historical Society, will take place at 5pm, featuring the Augustinian Abbey, the Síle na Gigs, Court Castle, The Town Hall, the medieval Holy Trinity Church, Watergate and the Town Wall. The walk will follow a circular route, starting and ending at the Abymill Theatre. The tour will take approx one hour.

Launch of the Digital Atlas of Fethard at 6pm

The Fethard Historical Society invites everyone to the launch of its latest project, the Digital Atlas of Fethard in the Abymill Theatre. Come along, download the link and see how it works for yourself

Exhibition of Patrician Presentation Secondary School Art

There will be an exhibition of artwork created by the local secondary school students as their response to the original map of Historic Fethard on which the new Digital Atlas of Historic Fethard is based. Viewing will be available at the Abymill from 2pm onwards.

Admission

All events are free of charge and people are welcome to attend any or all of them but please register interest by signing up via the Historical Society’s events page: digitalatlasfethard.com/events, by email on history@fethard.com or by texting Tel: 087 9009722.