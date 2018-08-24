Clonmel gardai investigate thefts from three cars in the town on same night
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
Clonmel gardai who are investigating thefts from three cars in the town earlier this week have appealed for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious.
Two of the cars targetted were at Fr. Matthew Terrace and the third at Davis Terrace.
The incidents occured between Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Gardai believe the incidents were linked and are appealing for witnesses.
