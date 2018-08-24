Memorial evening in Cahir this Saturday for deceased babies and children

A Memorial evening will take place on Saturday, 25th August in memory of all babies/children that have passed away and their families down the Mall in Cahir at 7pm.

A tree will be planted and a plaque will be a placed on site too.

Anyone that wishes to hang a ribbon or anything else on the tree is very welcome to do so.

There are refreshments afterwards in the community hall.

All from Cahir and throughout County Tipperary are more than welcome to come along.