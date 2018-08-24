Tenth anniversary Cannonball run rerouted to include Tipperary's stunning scenery

The official route for Cannonball 2018 has been announced but on a recent recce trip, organisers were so taken with the spectacular Vee Drive, that they have now rerouted the event to take in the world famous drive and showcase it to their international participants.

The Vee Drive is one stunning vista after another as this leisurely loop unfolds. The Cannonball run will take in the quaint towns of Ballyporeen and Cloheen in County Tipperary as they embark on the he Vee Drive from Tipperary into Waterford.

The Vee is predominantly famous because of the breathtaking panoramic views going through the pass. The journey rises to about 2,000 feet above sea level and as it does so it will give wonderful views to the Cannonball drivers and visitors of a portion of the ‘Golden Vale’ of Tipperary between the Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountain Ranges.

On a clear day the Vee affords views along and across the valley to Clonmel, Cahir, Ardfinnan, Clogheen, Ballyporeen and even Cashel. You can also see the Galtee Mountains across the valley, the Comeragh Mountains along the valley and Slievenamon, behind Clonmel, quite clearly.

The Cannonball passes through Cahir.

Cannonball has always had a huge welcome in Tipperary and a driving force for Cannonball over the last 10 years is New Inn local John McHugh. John has been a pivotal force in raising the €960,000 already raised for Irish charities on Cannonball and this year will almost certainly break the €1,000,000 milestone. Michael Ryan of Donal Ryan Motors in Thurles has provided John with the new Nissan XTrail and Mark Strang of Strang Motors Kilsheelan has kindly provided the brand new Pugeout 5008 GT as crew cars for John's hard working team. Tipp is at the top once more!

ISPCC Childline ambassador and X Factor icon Louis Walsh got to grips with a Lamborghini Diablo and a BMY i8 along Cannonball founder Alan Bannon earlier this month to announce that Childline will be the official charity partner for Cannonball 2018. This is a very special year for Ireland’s supercar spectacle as the 10th anniversary of the event approaches and all Cannonballers reunite for the ultimate supercar road-trip!

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 7th – 9th with over 190,000 people expected to line the streets all around Ireland. Top mark cars will blaze a trail through Dublin, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo, Spanish Point, Blarney, Cork, Tramore, Kilkenny and Wexford taking in Ireland’s Ancient East, Hidden Heartlands and Wild Atlantic Way.