Molye Rovers players donate All-Ireland football tickets to raise funds for Clonmel woman battling brain and spinal conditions

Moyle Rovers players on the Tipperary senior football panel have donated their All-Ireland football tickets to help a twenty three year old Clonmel woman battling brain and spinal conditions.

Emma Lacey, a former full back with the club, underwent brain surgery in Dublin today(Friday 24th) and now faces a sixth spinal surgery since she became ill in 2012.

"It is something the players wanted to do to help Emma" said Ciaran Kenrick one of the Moyle Rovers players on the Tipperary senior panel.

The players, Ciaran, Liam and Luke Boland, Alan Campbell, David McGrath and Sean Carey have decided to raffle their All-Ireland tickets and to give all the proceeds to the Emma Lacey Trust which was set up earlier this month to support a former player for the club.

The raffle for the draw for the All Ireland football tickets, two pairs and one single ticket , can be entered through this link - http://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Moyle_Rovers_GFC/Events/

The Moyle Rovers senior football panel had already kindly donated €1,000 to the Emma Lacey Trust . The club has provided massive support to the campaign donating proceeds from last weeks Joker and all sections of the club have contributed very generously to the Emma Lacey Trust and given enormous support to the Lacey family.

"It is another amazing gesture by the players.Everybody within the club has been fantastic and their support is greatly appreciated" said Paudie Everard,Chaiman of the Emma Lacey Trust.

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/home/331429/clonmel-woman-emma-lacey-undergoes-brain-surgery-on-friday-as-fundraising-drive-continues.html

Donations to the fund can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/the-emma-lacey-trust