Molye Rovers players donate All-Ireland football tickets to raise funds for Clonmel woman battling brain and spinal conditions

Moyle Rovers players on the Tipperary senior football panel have donated their All-Ireland football tickets to help  a twenty three year old Clonmel woman battling brain and spinal conditions.

Emma Lacey, a former full back with the club, underwent brain surgery in Dublin today(Friday 24th) and now faces a sixth spinal surgery  since she became ill in 2012.

"It is something the players  wanted to do to help Emma" said Ciaran Kenrick one of the Moyle Rovers players on the Tipperary senior panel.

The  players, Ciaran, Liam and Luke Boland, Alan Campbell, David McGrath and Sean Carey have decided to raffle their All-Ireland tickets and to give all  the proceeds  to the Emma Lacey Trust which was set up earlier this month to support a former player for the club.

The raffle  for the draw for the All Ireland football tickets, two pairs  and one single ticket , can be entered through this link - http://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Moyle_Rovers_GFC/Events/

The   Moyle Rovers senior football panel  had already kindly donated €1,000  to the Emma  Lacey Trust . The club has  provided massive support to  the campaign  donating proceeds from last  weeks Joker and all sections of the club have  contributed  very generously to the Emma Lacey Trust and  given enormous support to the Lacey family.

"It is another amazing gesture by the players.Everybody  within the club has been fantastic and their  support is greatly appreciated" said Paudie Everard,Chaiman of the Emma  Lacey Trust.

Donations to the fund can be  made at   https://www.gofundme.com/the-emma-lacey-trust