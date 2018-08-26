Tipperary schoolgirl presents vestments to Pope Francis at Croke Park ceremony

It was a memorable occasion for Tipperary schoolgirl Jane Boland at the World Meeting of Families ceremony in Croke Park on Saturday night.

Jane had the remarkable privilege of presenting a set of vestments to Pope Francis before a packed stadium and millions watching on television.

Jane, from Ballycommon, Nenagh won a competition to design vestments for the Pope’s historic visit to Ireland.

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/home/318676/tipperary-schoolgirl-wins-competition-to-design-vestments-for-pope-francis-during-his-visit-to-ireland.html

Wishing to give Pope Francis something very special to commemorate his time in Ireland, World Missions Ireland, Pope Francis’ official charity for overseas mission invited over 3,000 Irish Catholic schools to enter their ‘Pope Francis Competition’. With a massive response of over 4,500 individual entries, the charity had a tough time picking the winner.

But eleven year old Jane won the prize and with it an honour that will stay with her for the rest of her life.