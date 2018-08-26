Tipperary fire service dealing with major blaze at old meat factory in Irishtown, Clonmel
Smoke billows from the old meat factory in Clonmel where firemen are battling a major blaze.
Fire units from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick on Suir are dealing with a major blaze at the old meat factory at Irishtown in Clonmel.
Smoke is blanketing the area as fire crews battle to bring the blaze under control.
Roads in the area of Irishtown are closed as a result.
The factory has been idle for years.
