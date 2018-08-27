Tipperary gardai investigate suspected assault on man who suffered eye injury in Dundrum

A 20 year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in a suspected assault in Dundrum in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The young man was founded injured outside The Venue Clubhouse Bar at Dundrum House Golf Club around 1am.

He was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said gardai are investigating the circumstances of how he suffered the injury. They are investigating whether he was assaulted.

He appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.