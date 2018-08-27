Investigation underway into extensive fire at former Clonmel meat factory site

Fire fighters battled into the early hours of this morning to put a major fire at a former Clonmel meat factory under control and an investigation is now underway to establish its cause.

Extensive damage was caused to a large building at the former Clonmel Foods Factory site at Upper Irishtown and Tipperary Fire Service only left the site at 9am today after a long night of dampening down the smouldering structure and monitoring the situation.

Clonmel Fire Service Senior Officer Tadhg O'Driscoll said the Fire Service handed over the site to the property's owners at 9am and the owners are now working to secure the area.

The Emergency Services were alerted to the fire around 6pm yesterday.

Five fire tenders from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir along with an hydraulic lift based at Clonmel Fire Station attended the blaze, which billowed black smoke that enveloped the surrounding area.

The two fire tenders from Cahir and one from Carrick-on-Suir departed the site at 1am as the fire had been put sufficently under control at that stage. Fire fighters from Clonmel remained there until this morning.

There were road closures in the area around the factory until early this morning due to the fire and smoke but they have now been re-opened.

Mr O'Driscoll said the excellent work carried out by fire crews minimised the damage and stopped it from spreading to the entire complex. He confirmed there was no asbestos in the building that went on fire.

A spokesperson for Clonmel Garda Station said an investigation into the fire is underway but at this stage it was not possible to establish the cause.