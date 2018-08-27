Man charged in connection with causing criminal damage to cars and service station in Carrick-on-Suir

A man aged in his mid-20s has been charged in connection with causing criminal damage at a service station and to vehicles parked in Carrick-on-Suir.

He has been charged in connection with the smashing of a front door window at the Primo Service Station at John Street in Carrick-on-Suir and damaging two cars parked at New Street Car Park and one car parked at St Nicholas Park in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Primo Service Station incident occurred in the early hours of August 17. A window in a car parked at New Street Car Park was smashed and the car next to it was damaged in the early hours of Sunday, August 19. The passenger door of a car parked in the St Nicholas Park residential area was vandalised the same night.

The man charged in connection with these incidents was arrested by gardai last Tuesday, August 21. He is due to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on September 20.