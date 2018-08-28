Fire fighters tackle hay barn fire near Carrick-on-Suir

Members of Tipperary Fire Service from Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel and Cahir joined forces with Waterford fire brigades to combat a hay barn fire near Carrick-on-Suir last Saturday morning.

A fire at farm buildings in Crehana on the Co. Waterford side of Carrick-on-Suir was reported at approximately 6am on Saturday.

Brigades from Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel and Cahir initially responded and set about extinguishing the fire. Clonmel and Cahir were subsequently relieved by brigades from Portlaw and Dungarvan, along with a water tanker from Dunmore East.

The fire was extinguished and brigade operations ceased at approximately 12:30pm. Substantial damage was caused to the farm buildings and contents, but no injuries were reported.